United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,042.34 ($13.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,041 ($13.02). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,041 ($13.02), with a volume of 418,128 shares traded.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,072 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,042.34. The company has a market cap of £7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,447.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.28 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 26,315.79%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

