Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as low as C$0.94. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 7,696 shares changing hands.

Colabor Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.89 million, a PE ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.27 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

