NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.16 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 144.40 ($1.81). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 343,352 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £450.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,792.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is -6,250.00%.

In related news, insider Guy Ellis sold 10,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.08), for a total value of £17,011.68 ($21,283.22). Also, insider Mike Maddison bought 18,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £24,734.32 ($30,944.98). In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,991. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

