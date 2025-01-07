Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.68 ($11.43) and traded as low as GBX 891 ($11.15). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 907 ($11.35), with a volume of 47,119 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 913.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 913.68. The company has a market cap of £805.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,760.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

