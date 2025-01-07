Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.68 ($11.43) and traded as low as GBX 891 ($11.15). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 907 ($11.35), with a volume of 47,119 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Hilton Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.