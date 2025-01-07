Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,218.76 ($27.76) and traded as low as GBX 2,075 ($25.96). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,140 ($26.77), with a volume of 28,516 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXIG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,925 ($36.59) to GBX 2,830 ($35.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,218.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,459.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,441.86%.

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

