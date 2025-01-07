Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2025

Investec Group (LON:INVPGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 580.73 ($7.27) and traded as low as GBX 541.50 ($6.77). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 552.50 ($6.91), with a volume of 544,615 shares.

Investec Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 578.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.73. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,147.06%.

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.