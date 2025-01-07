Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 580.73 ($7.27) and traded as low as GBX 541.50 ($6.77). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 552.50 ($6.91), with a volume of 544,615 shares.

Investec Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 578.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.73. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,147.06%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

