Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.16. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 256,216 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Sherritt International Company Profile
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.
