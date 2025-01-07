AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $12.00. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 8,912 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.67.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of AstroNova worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

