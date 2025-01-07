Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.72 ($6.31) and traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.07). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 492.40 ($6.16), with a volume of 353,795 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,562.50%.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
