Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $5.50. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 4,268 shares traded.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $466.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $137.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.5421 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.