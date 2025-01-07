Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $5.50. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 4,268 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $466.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $137.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
