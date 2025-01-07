Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.14. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Eastern Platinum Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$28.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

