Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.66 and traded as low as C$17.33. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 4,723 shares.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.66.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of C$25.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

Acadian Timber Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

