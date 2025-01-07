MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy Rating

Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.14.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $252.86 on Monday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,776. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $4,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

