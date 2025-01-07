Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 6,111 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $59,032.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,417,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,774.88. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hagerty by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HGTY

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.