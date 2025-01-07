TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CAO Shane Kapral Sells 1,034 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $141.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $149.40.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TKO Group by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,940,000 after purchasing an additional 362,460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 1,439.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 287,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TKO Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKO. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

