TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CFO Andrew M. Schleimer Sells 5,419 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,870.30. The trade was a 43.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $141.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.56. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 1.07.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

