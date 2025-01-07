Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total transaction of C$27,434.00.
Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$84,780.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 15,400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$144,760.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,320 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$87,479.38.
- On Friday, December 13th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,329 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.37, for a total transaction of C$87,412.73.
TSE:BDI opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.14. The firm has a market cap of C$557.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Black Diamond Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
