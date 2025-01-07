Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total transaction of C$27,434.00.

Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$84,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 15,400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$144,760.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,320 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$87,479.38.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,329 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.37, for a total transaction of C$87,412.73.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:BDI opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.14. The firm has a market cap of C$557.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Black Diamond Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Diamond Group

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.