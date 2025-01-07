Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $39,818.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,183.48. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $39,518.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00.

Xometry Price Performance

XMTR stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $1,586,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 191.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Xometry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,918,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

