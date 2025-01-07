Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $39,818.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,183.48. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $39,518.88.
- On Monday, November 11th, Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00.
Xometry Price Performance
XMTR stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
