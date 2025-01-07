Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi Sells 26,562 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 26,562 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.89, for a total transaction of $16,624,890.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,869 shares in the company, valued at $23,701,828.41. This trade represents a 41.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $625.16 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.45.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.