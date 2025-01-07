Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Director William H. Johnson Buys 10,000 Shares

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) Director William H. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at $147,346.10. This trade represents a 25.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

