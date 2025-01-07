Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Director William H. Johnson Buys 10,000 Shares

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) Director William H. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at $147,346.10. This trade represents a 25.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ KFFB opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile
