GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 1,577 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,814.50. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE GME opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.68 million. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

