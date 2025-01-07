GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 1,577 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,814.50. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $229,020.00.
GameStop Stock Performance
NYSE GME opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of -0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
