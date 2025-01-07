Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Amit Gupta Sells 5,964 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $21,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,937.68. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, October 24th, Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95.

Cardlytics Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 93.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.