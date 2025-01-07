Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Alexis Desieno Sells 8,854 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $32,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,651.92. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexis Desieno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Alexis Desieno sold 25,118 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $86,154.74.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The company had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

