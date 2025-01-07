Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Senior Officer William Connor Macneill Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Connor Macneill purchased 2,000,000 shares of Wescan Goldfields stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.
Wescan Goldfields Stock Performance
Wescan Goldfields stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14.
About Wescan Goldfields
