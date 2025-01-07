enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) Director William Morris Sheriff Sells 10,000 Shares

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00.

William Morris Sheriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total value of C$122,701.63.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$124,426.08.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

EU opened at C$5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$975.37 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.07. enCore Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of enCore Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

