Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Jula Inrig Sells 2,066 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $39,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,765.30. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jula Inrig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Jula Inrig sold 440 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $8,254.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 202.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

