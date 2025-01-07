Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $23,722.88 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 6,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $23,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,799.57. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The business had revenue of $67.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDLX

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.