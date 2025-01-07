Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $23,722.88 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 6,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $23,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,799.57. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CDLX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The business had revenue of $67.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
