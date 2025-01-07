Insider Buying: North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Page Howard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $23,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,350. This trade represents a 2.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.76. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.21% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

