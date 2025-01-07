Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.24. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 5,001 shares.

Questerre Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

About Questerre Energy

(Get Free Report)

Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.