Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.02. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 171,635 shares traded.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

