Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.02. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 171,635 shares traded.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.