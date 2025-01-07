United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.65 and traded as high as $38.15. United Bankshares shares last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 552,545 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,709.74. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,110. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

