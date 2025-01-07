Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.53 and traded as low as C$17.45. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.46, with a volume of 26,158 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.53.

In other news, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$40,455.23. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

