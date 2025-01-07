Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc Sells 3,827 Shares

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.