Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) CFO Mark J. Vignola Sells 9,059 Shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 9,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $52,542.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,561.60. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TERN opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $485.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

TERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

