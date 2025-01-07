Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.56. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 34,379 shares trading hands.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Up 4.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.
