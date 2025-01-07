Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 56,212 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $1.50 target price on shares of Xtant Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a market cap of $71.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 212,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Xtant Medical worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

