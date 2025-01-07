Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.29 and traded as high as $26.81. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 587,146 shares.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $857.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter worth about $327,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.