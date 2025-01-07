Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.14. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 30,550 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SIFY
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sify Technologies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.