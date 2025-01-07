Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.14. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 30,550 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

