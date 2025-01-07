Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.51. Sharp shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 5,026 shares traded.

Sharp Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

