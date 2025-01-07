Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.53 and traded as high as C$44.98. Keyera shares last traded at C$44.03, with a volume of 1,000,449 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a C$46.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.62.

Keyera Stock Down 1.5 %

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

