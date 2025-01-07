Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.73. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 22,885 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
