Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $14.45. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 35,804 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
