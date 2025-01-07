Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $14.45. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 35,804 shares traded.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 55,882 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

