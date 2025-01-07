Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.47 and traded as high as $133.71. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $130.39, with a volume of 174,318 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

