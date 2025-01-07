KT (NYSE:KT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.80. KT shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,204,679 shares changing hands.

KT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in KT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,519,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 245.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 804,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in KT by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 65,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth $7,611,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

