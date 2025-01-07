Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.09. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 224,273 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $698.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.71%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

