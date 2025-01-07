Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.08. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 3,804,086 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

