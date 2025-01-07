TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.46. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 24,878 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

