Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.95. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 118,865 shares changing hands.
Cortexyme Trading Up 3.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cortexyme
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.