CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.08. CarParts.com shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 306,882 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CarParts.com

CarParts.com Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $57.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,305 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 236.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,233,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 867,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 24.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 26.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CarParts.com by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.