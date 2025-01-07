Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $3.38. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 63,170,551 shares traded.

Microbot Medical Stock Up 32.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

